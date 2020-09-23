New Razer wireless gaming headset, mouse and keyboard unveiled

New Razer wireless gaming peripherals unveiled

Gaming peripheral manufacturer Razer has unveiled new wireless gaming gear this week in the form of the new Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, DeathAdder V2 Pro and BlackWidow V3 Pro. Offering new wireless keyboard, mouse and gaming headset just in time for the holiday season

“Every time we launch a new product, a lot of fans ask for a wireless version”, said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “By bringing the industry-leading Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology to three of our most popular gaming peripherals, we are answering the community’s call for a completely cable-free setup – with no compromise on gameplay performance.”

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro takes the game-changing advances in audio and microphone technology found in the recently released Razer BlackShark V2 and improves upon them with a new microphone housing and additional speaker chamber. Powered by Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology, the headset delivers lossless immersive audio for low-latency wireless gaming, with up to 24 hours of battery life and 12 meters of wireless range.

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro uses the same Razer TriForce Titanium 50 mm Drivers that debuted in the multi-award-winning Razer BlackShark V2. Now with an additional speaker chamber, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro delivers even brighter, clearer audio, with individually tuned high, mid and low range frequencies for clearer trebles, a rich midrange and powerful bass. Complemented by THX Spatial Audio with Game Profiles, bringing 360-degree immersive audio that delivers a competitive edge to gamers, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is the definitive wireless esports headset.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro

First released in 2006, with over 10 million mice shipped worldwide, the acclaimed DeathAdder is Razer’s most popular gaming mouse line, trusted by world-class esports athletes. Retaining the unique ergonomic shape of the DeathAdder, the king of mice finally sees the much-anticipated upgrade to Razer HyperSpeed Wireless.

The DeathAdder V2 Pro offers 3 modes of connection with up to 120 hours battery life via Bluetooth, 70 hours via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless for ultra-low latency, or plugged in via its Razer Speedflex cable so users can continue to game while charging. All this is achieved within an 88 g mid-weight design, without the need for a honeycomb shell.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro

The BlackWidow V3 Pro is the latest addition to the world-renowned BlackWidow family, and Razers first wireless gaming keyboard. Now weaponized with Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro brings the legacy of the BlackWidow family to a cable-free gaming set-up with a battery life of up to 200 hours, improved Razer Mechanical Switches and Doubleshot ABS keycaps, making the BlackWidow V3 Pro the keyboard of choice for an uncluttered gaming desktop.

The BlackWidow V3 Pro features improved Razer Mechanical Switches, with a new transparent switch housing for brighter Razer Chroma RGB. Razer Yellow Mechanical Switches are now quieter, with silicon sound dampeners in every key for a silent gaming experience. With upgraded Doubleshot ABS Keycaps, extremely resistant to wear from continuous use, each switch is rated for an 80 million keystroke lifespan, providing reliable, responsive action in the fiercest battles.

Source : Razer

