The new HyperX Cloud Core wireless gaming headset is now available to purchase priced at $100 and features Dynamic, 53 mm with neodymium magnets and features a form factor of over ear, circumaural, closed back ear cups offering a frequency response of 10 Hz – 21 kHz and 60 Ω impedance. The headset offers a wireless range of up to 20 m and uses the 2.4 GHz wireless standard. The internal rechargeable battery offers up to 20 hours of gameplay from a single charge and when flat will charge to 100% in 3 hours.

“HyperX is dedicated to providing the ultimate audio experience for gamers and the new Cloud Core Wireless gaming headset delivers with DTS Headphone:X and signature comfort at an affordable price point,” said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. “Cloud Core Wireless gaming headset is an excellent option for gamers that desire a more immersive in-game experience with the freedom and flexibility to play without cables.”

HyperX Cloud Core wireless gaming headset features

Headphone

Driver: Dynamic, 53 mm with neodymium magnets

Form factor: Over ear, circumaural, closed back

Frequency response: 10 Hz – 21 kHz

Impedance: 60 Ω

Sensitivity: 99 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz

T.H.D.: ≤ 1%

Frame type: aluminium

Ear cushions: Memory foam

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 20 Hz – 6.8 kHz

Sensitivity: -44 dBV (1 V/Pa at 1 kHz)

Connections and Features

Audio connection: Wireless USB

USB audio format: Stereo

USB specification: USB 2.0

Sampling rates: 48 kHz

Bit-Depth: 16 bit

Included virtual surround sound: DTS Headphone:X

Audio controls: Onboard audio controls

“The Cloud Core Wireless gaming headset is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak for seamless chat compatibility. The headset offers a flexible detachable noise-canceling microphone that reduces background noise and provides clearer voice quality for improved in-game chat. Aligning with the high-quality build of its predecessors, Cloud Core Wireless utilizes an aluminium frame construction with an adjustable headband that provides long-lasting durability and stability. The headset also features soft leatherette and plush memory foam for signature HyperX comfort.”

Source : HyperX

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals