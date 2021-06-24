HyperX Cloud Stinger Pink gaming headset

If you are in the market for a pink gaming headset you’ll be pleased to know that HyperX has added a Pink Colorway gaming headset to its range of Cloud Stinger gear priced at just $50. The HyperX gaming headset is now available to purchase throughout the United States and features dynamic, 50 mm with neodymium magnets, a circumaural, closed back design and a frequency response of 18Hz-23,000Hz. The gaming headset has been rated at 30 mW with a maximum of 500 mW.

“Cloud Stinger features signature HyperX comfort with plush memory foam and soft leatherette. The headset also offers a convenient set of features, including a swivel-to-mute microphone, adjustable steel sliders for long-lasting durability, and volume controls on the headset. The Cloud Stinger gaming headset’s built-in passive noise cancellation microphone is certified by TeamSpeak and Discord for seamless chat compatibility.

The integrated microphone on the pink gaming headset is a Electret condenser microphone offering gamers unidirectional noise cancelling and a frequency response of 50Hz~18,000Hz and a sensitivity of -40 dBV (0 dB=1 V/Pa,1 kHz).

Weighing just 275 grams, Cloud Stinger brings gamers a stylish, lightweight headset with convenient features, including 90-degree rotating ear cups to provide an adaptive fit. The headset utilizes 50 mm directional drivers that position and deliver high-quality sound with pinpoint audio precision.”

“The HyperX Cloud Stinger headset has been well-received since its 2016 launch, bringing home many awards including the iF DESIGN AWARD,” said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. “We are excited to add the pink colorway to provide users with another headset choice that offers the same great comfort and sound as the original.”

Source : HyperX

