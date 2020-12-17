Genesis has launched a new wireless gaming headset this week in the form of the Selen 400, equipped with 50mm drivers, 32 Ohm impedance and soft earpieces covered with premium leather. Accessories inlcuded with the headset inlcude a Micro USB Cable, Jack 3.5 mm cable and USB Adapter.

“Selen 400 has been equipped with a flexible omni-directional microphone, which will allow you to quickly and conveniently communicate with your teammates during team games. A highly sensitive microphone will ensure that your mates hear whatever you want to pass to them. In addition, the flexible design will allow each gamer to set the microphone in a comfortable position for him or her. The wireless design also gives unlimited possibilities when it comes to transport. You can always have the headphones with you, no matter where you plan to play. Don’t limit yourself! Feel full freedom with Selen 400 headphones!”

Specifications of the new Genesis Selen 400 wireless gaming headset :

– model: Selen 400

– headset type: overhead, earmuffs

– transducers: 50 mm, dynamic

– frequency: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

– impedance: 32 Ohms

– dynamics: 108 dB

– sensitivity: omnidirectional, -48 dB

– connectivity: wireless communication, up to 10 m (USB receiver)

– compatibility: PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

The Genesis Selen 400 wireless gaming headset is now available to purchase priced at $89 or €79.

Source : Genesis

