Bowers & Wilkins PI7 and PI5 premium true wireless earphones launch

Audio specialists Bowers & Wilkins have this week launched their new PI7 and PI5 premium true wireless earphones priced at $399 and $249 respectively. The PI7 in-ear true wireless headphones feature 24-bit True Wireless design with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive technology together with Dual Hybrid Drive units with individual amplifiers and Adaptive noise cancelling.

The wireless headphones are equipped with six microphones for perfect sound and call quality says Bowers & Wilkins and can with a smart charging case with audio retransmission and fast wireless charging technology. The PI7 wireless headphones are available in white and charcoal.

The PI5 in-ear true wireless headphones feature True Wireless design with Qualcomm aptX technology together with Dual Hybrid Drive units with individual amplifiers and are equipped with four microphones for enhanced call clarity, together with Voice Assistant support, Intuitive wear sensor and smart charging case for fast wireless charging and are available in just a single charcoal colour with a white variant expected to be made available in the near future.

“True high-resolution audio performance with 24-bit connection and Qualcomm aptX technology for superior sound quality that adjusts dynamically and optimises connection reliability.”

Source : Bowers & Wilkins

