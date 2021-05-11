Amaxos wireless earbuds designed in Germany from $36

Amaxos are a pair of new wireless earbuds designed in Germany to provide you with a Bluetooth true wireless earbud experience at an affordable price. Equipped with touch controls you can quickly skip, pause play and adjust volume directly from a simple text of the earbud. Allowing you to except to reject calls and tailor your music as required. The Amaxos wireless earbud support Bixby, Apple Siri and Google Assistant.

The dual diaphragm design and Bluetooth connectivity provides a stable connection and lossless sound transfer in each earbud when streaming media from your device ,experience crisp, high-fidelity sound while Bluetooth 5.1 provides faster pairing and a stable, efficient wireless connection.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $34 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 12% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Amaxos campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Amaxos wireless earbuds project review the promotional video below. “Compatible with all Bluetooth enabled devices, phones, computers, tablets, TV”

“Amaxos GmbH is a German based smartwatch producer and distribution company located in Stuttgart, that is dedicated to selling affordable and fashionable smartwatches and earbuds. As a result of the growing technology trend, Amaxos is planning to become one of the leading companies in the area of smart technology wearable technology. As a result of the untapped opportunity in this market, our product is designed to fill in the gap between been able to stay in touch in trends.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the wireless earbuds, jump over to the official Amaxos crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

