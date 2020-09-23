Jabra’s Elite 85t true wireless earbuds $229

Jabra has introduced its new true wireless earbuds this week in the form of the Jabra Elite 85t specifically engineered for calls and music says Jabra. The Elite 85t wireless earbuds will be available to preorder from next month from online retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy and will be available in stores from November 2020.

The Elite 85t wireless earbuds will cost $229 in titanium/black and additional color combinations includng gold/beige, copper/black, black and grey will be available to purchase early next year during January 2021. Jabra explained little more about the technology included in the latest ANC wireless earbuds they have created.

“Our engineers have specifically developed our 11 levels of sound for the optimum performance. Each level – from full ANC to full HearThrough and everything in between – is around 3db apart, delivering a noticeable change with each jump. With a maximum ANC level that’s one of the best on the market, our 11 levels are all you need for the optimum experience.”

“Fully adjustable Jabra Advanced Active Noise-Cancellation™ in a compact true wireless design. Active Noise-Cancellation (ANC) cancels the noise you don’t want to hear; HearThrough (our word for transparency mode) lets in the sounds you do. With 11 levels of sound – from full ANC to full HearThrough – perfectly engineered for the way your ear perceives changes in volume, you’ll never miss a beat.”

For more information, full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds product page by following the link below

Source : Jabra

