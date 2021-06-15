Wearbuds Watch is a new unique device that allows you to carry your wireless earbuds with you wherever you may travel, thanks to the combination watch and a recharging case. Simply power your earbuds in the smartwatch when unused, yet always have them to hand when you need to make a call, listen to music or media. Launched via the Indiegogo crowdfunding website the new smartwatch also includes a fitness and health tracker, 10 day battery life and is IPX6 water resistant.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $126 or £93 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Wearbuds Watch campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Wearbuds Watch wireless earbuds project checkout the promotional video below.

“The Wearbuds Watch is a revolutionary device that brings together a game-changing smartwatch, high-quality earbuds, and an advanced health & fitness tracker into one perfect timepiece. The sleek design hides a built-in charging compartment for your earbuds. Together with its various tracking and communication features, Wearbuds Watch is stylish enough to make a statement and modern enough to keep up with your lifestyle. “

“Our Engineering and product design team made the extra effort to redesign and create a smartwatch that stores the earbuds and charges them very quickly. Slide your earbuds into the smartwatch to charge their batteries. Then, take them out whenever you need them and enjoy the high-quality audio that keeps you motivated and helps hit the goals!”

“After 2 successful Indiegogo campaigns, we’re back with the 3rd gen Wearbuds Watch! Building on the feedback from thousands of backers and happy customers, we designed Wearbuds to be better and bolder. And thanks to our improved manufacturing and delivery processes, now we can offer early shipping! We have 1,500 units and can ship you yours the moment the campaign ends. “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the wireless earbuds, jump over to the official Wearbuds Watch crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

