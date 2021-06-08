Jaybird Vista 2 active noise cancellation, wireless, sport earbuds $200



Jaybird has announced the launch of its new wireless sport earbuds now available to purchase priced at $200 and available in three different colour combinations : Black, Nimbus Gray, and Alloy Blue. The Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds are equipped with active noise cancellation and with charging case can provide up to 24-hour is of battery life and up to 8 hours of straight playtime. A five-minute charge will provide users with a full hour of playback and the earbuds feature a pair of microphones integrated into each bud together with beamforming technology.

“Premium sound quality is crucial for athletes’ earbuds, inspiring them to push their limits,” said David Raffone, Head of Jaybird. “But equally as important is the athlete’s ability to stay aware of their surroundings. At Jaybird, we’ve been innovating and working with professional athletes to achieve this balance, and with its advanced technology, Vista 2 does just that. No matter where your adventures take you, from the trails to the road, you can be inspired by quality sound while being completely tuned into your environment.”

The Vista 2 wireless earbuds are also equipped with in-ear detection, allowing your music to automatically restart where users left off when you put your buds, preserving battery life.

“Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds are designed with Earthproof durability in mind, and uniquely meet even higher U.S. military durability standards than the earlier Vista model: they are waterproof (IP68), sweat proof, crush proof and drop proof. The case is now also water resistant (IP54), so they will survive almost anything you encounter on your outdoor adventures.”

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals