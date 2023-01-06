Altec HydraBud wireless earbuds

Altec has introduced its new HydraBud TWS wireless earbuds at CES 2023 this week revealing three new sets in the form of the Standard, Sport and ANC versions priced from $60-$100. Check out the specifications for each below. The new Altec Lansing HydraBud earbuds have been designed to provide users with a range of compact, waterproof and affordable earphones featuring Helix Wings to keep the earbuds securely securely in place whatever activity you may be engaged in. Each set comes with its own charging case that is capable of providing three complete charges extending your listening time.

“True wireless earphones have become a staple today as we see the market moving away from wired headphones and earphones for something more compact and convenient,” said Joe Campos, VP Sales and Marketing at Altec Lansing. “We strive to create products that anticipate demand by our consumers. By providing options, they can pick an earphone that best fits not only their needs, but also their price point.”

MZX6000 HydraBuds True Wireless Earbuds

Battery life: Up to 8 hours of playtime per charge

Compact charging case: recharges your earbuds another 3x for a total of 32 hours!

IP65 water-resistant: don’t fret the sweat or spontaneous rain shower

Altec Lansing Helix Wings: Your earbuds will stay in place through the toughest of workouts

Dual Mic Clear Calling: crystal clear audio quality

App Control: Connect to the Altec Lansing App to control your earbuds

Low latency mode

USB-C quick charge: charge your earbuds in minutes (10 min charge = 2 hours playtime)

MZX6100 HydraBuds Sport True Wireless Earbuds

Battery Life: Up to 8 hours of playtime per charge

Compact charging case: the charging case allows you to charge your earbuds another 3x for total of 32 hours!

IP66 waterproof: don’t fret the sweat or spontaneous rain shower

Altec Lansing Helix Wings: Your earbuds will stay in place through the toughest of workouts

Dual Mic Clear Calling: crystal clear audio quality

App Control: Connect to the Altec Lansing App to control your earbuds

Multipoint Connections: Dual Bluetooth connections

Low latency mode

USB-C quick charge: charge your earbuds in minutes (10 min charge = 2 hours playtime)

MZX6200 HydraBuds ANC Truly Wireless Earbuds

Battery Life: Up to 9 hours of playtime per charge

Compact charging case: Portable and pocket-sized, the charging case allows you to charge your earbuds another 3x for total of 36 hours!

Altec Lansing Helix Wings: Your earbuds will stay in place through the toughest of workouts

IP65 water-resistant: don’t fret the sweat or spontaneous rain shower

Advanced Hybrid ANC: Tune out the unnecessary noise

Ambient Aware Mode: reduces the outside noise while filtering in important sound

App Control: Connect to the Altec Lansing App to control your earbuds

Multipoint Connections: Dual Bluetooth connections

Low latency mode

USB-C quick charge: charge your earbuds in minutes (10 min charge = 2 hours playtime)

Source : Altec Lansing





