Anker MagSafe magnetic wireless portable battery

Anker has announced it will be making available its new and previously unveiled Anker MagSafe magnetic wireless portable charger early next month from March 3rd 2021 onwards. The Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank will be priced at $40 and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and look similar to the range of other battery packs from Anker and is equipped with a USB-C connection enabling you to charge other devices that don’t support wireless magnetic charging.

Features of the Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank include:

– Snap and Go: Simple and convenient wireless charging; just attach PowerCore magnetically to the back of your phone and watch the charging power flow.

– Made for iPhone 12: Works flawlessly with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Charges through compatible magnetic cases.

– Superior Safety: Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more.

– Get full functionality without removing your phone case when you use a MagSafe compatible iPhone 12 accessory.

– Recharge PowerCore, or charge other devices with USB-C input and output for your headphones, tablets, or your friends’ non-MagSafe smartphones.

– What You Get: PowerCore Magnetic 5K, USB-C to USB-C cable, welcome guide, our 18-month warranty, and Anker’s friendly customer service.

The 5,000 mAh battery capacity of the Anker MagSafe magnetic wireless portable charger provides 1.2 iPhone 12 mini charges, 0.95 iPhone 12 charges, 0.97 iPhone 12 Pro charges, or 0.75 iPhone 12 Pro Max charges.Use only with phone cases with a flat rear surface.When charging using a non-magnetic phone case under 5 mm, there may not be a strong magnetic hold. For more information full specifications and purchasing options, jump over to the official Anker website by following the link below.

