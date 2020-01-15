Nomad Base Station charges iPhones and Airpods

The Nomad Base Station charger has been designed for your desktop is fitted with two high-output 10W wireless charging coils provide fast wireless charging to your iPhone, AirPods Pro, AirPods, or any other Qi-compatible device. Phones are held upright while charging to easily view the screen in either portrait or landscape orientation. The Nomad Base Station wireless charger is priced at $100 and is now available to purchase directly from the Nomad online store.

“Base Station Stand is a dedicated one-device charger. It’s design eliminates the hot spots and dead zones commonly found in multi-device chargers. Precision moulded aircraft-grade aluminium body and padded leather charging surface. LED charging indicator with an ambient light sensor that automatically dims at night. Base Station Stand is powered by USB-C for maximum convenience. An included 18W power adapter and 2-meter braided USB-C cable complete the charging package. Other adapters and cables will power Base Station Stand, but a minimum of 18W is required to maintain the fastest charging speeds.”

Source: Nomad

