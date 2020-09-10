Satechi Quatro wireless charger for phone and watch



Satechi has announced the imminent launch of a new wireless power bank named Quatro. The Satechi Quatro wireless charging battery pack features a rechargeable 10,000 mAh battery that cannot only charge or smart phones but also the Apple Watch.

Capable of charging three devices simultaneously the wireless charging battery pack supports the 2020/2018 iPad Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max/11 Pro/11, XS Max/XS/XR/X, 8 Plus/8, Apple Watch Series 5/4/3/2/1, AirPods Pro/AirPods with wireless charging case.

“Experience the convenience of wireless charging on-the-go with the Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank. Combining the best of both portable and wireless charging, the Quatro Power Bank features a Qi wireless charger, built-in Apple Watch charger, USB-C PD, and USB-A ports to recharge multiple devices at once. With its compact design and modern finishes, the Quatro Power Bank will become the one charger you won’t want to leave the house without.”

Save $20 off pre-orders using code QUATRO via the link below. Shipping we’ll start during the middle of October 2020

Source : Satechi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals