Fophie compact Qi fast wireless charger and hub $59 (final hours)

A compact portable multiport USB-C hub and fast wireless charging dock has been launched by Kickstarter this week called Fophie. Early bird pledges are available from $59 or roughly £47 and shipping throughout the United States is included, with worldwide shipping also available those living further afield. If all goes to plan pledge fulfilment is expected to take place during September 2020. The 7-in-1 hub features QI wireless charging, monitor extension, phone stand and 70w power delivery.

“Introducing Fophie, a reinvented desktop partner. It’s a 7-in-1 USB-C hub that includes every port you’ll need in your daily life, and a convertible phone stand that provides up to 15W ultra-fast Qi wireless charging. Its versatility gives you a hand to get things done in an efficient and easy way.”

“Fophie transforms a single USB-C port into 7 useful connections, including 4K HDMI, MicroSD, SD, 2 * USB 3.1, and USB-C power delivery & data transfer along with a 15W Qi wireless phone charger. Fophie takes care of all power needs, lets you make multiple simultaneous connections and cleans up your desktop!”

Source : Kickstarter

