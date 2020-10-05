ASTRO Gaming A03 wired earbuds designed for mobile gaming and consoles

The ASTRO A03 In-Ear Monitors provides gamers with wired earbuds compatibility for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as PCs, mobile devices, tablets and the Astro MixAmp Pro TR. The new A03 IEM in-ear monitor is available in two variations offering White/Purple or Navy/Red and is priced at $50.

“Gamers want a convenient way to enjoy pro-grade audio while on the go,” said Aron Drayer, vice president of marketing for ASTRO Gaming. “The new A03 IEM expands our line-up with a competitively priced solution designed to deliver the sound quality, comfort and style ASTRO customers expect.””

“Fully equipped to allow gamers to play anywhere, the A03 is designed to fit comfortably and includes three sizes of soft silicone ear tips. The sturdy aluminium housing and tangle-free flat cables ensure reliability, durability and a premium look and feel. For added connectivity, the A03 features a high quality in-line mic and integrated audio controls. The A03 comes with its own soft carrying pouch, keeping them clean and safe.”

The design of the A03 IEM wired monitors differs from traditional earbuds due to the inclusion of two separate drivers in each ear housing. One driver is dedicated to bass, while the other is dedicated to mids and highs.

