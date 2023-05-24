New Dev Home developer productivity companion unveiled by Microsoft

At its Build developer conference this week Microsoft has introduced a new development resource created to help “every Windows 11 developer to be an AI developer“. The new Dev Home has been specifically created to help developers streamline their workflow and features WinGet configuration for easier and faster setup. If you are interested in downloading a preview of the it is now available from the Microsoft store.

“Life as a developer involves constantly juggling manual dev machine set up with too many clicks, multiple tool sign-ins, navigating sub-optimal filesystem performance and context switching, and we know that these disruptions can significantly impact your productivity. Today, we’re excited to announce new features and improvements across all stages of the development cycle on Windows.”

Microsoft Dev Home

Dev Home is an open source project and Microsoft welcomes community participation via the official GitHub page.

“Dev Home is a new experience in Windows 11, now available in preview, that gets you back in the zone and streamlines your workflow with features such as WinGet configuration for easier and faster setup, Dev Drive for enhanced filesystem performance and a new customizable dashboard to track all your workflows and tasks in one place.”

“Dev Home makes it easy to connect to GitHub and set up your machine to code for the repos you care about, easily installing the tools and packages you need. Dev Home can also configure your coding environments in the cloud using Microsoft Dev Box and GitHub Codespaces. With Dev Home, designed by and for developers, you now have your ultimate productivity companion so you can focus on what you do best – writing code.”

Source : Microsoft



