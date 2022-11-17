Create your own widgets with the Windows App SDK 1.2

Microsoft has announced the release of its latest Windows App SDK 1.2 enabling developers and enthusiasts to create widgets for the Windows 11 widget board, using the most modern WinUI controls. These include media playback and InfoBadge, as well as support HDR graphics through the DisplayInformation APIs among other additional features, says Microsoft. The Windows App SDK provides a unified set of APIs and tools specifically created to help build, powerful windows, desktop applications.

“These APIs and tools can be used in a consistent way by any C++ Win32 or C# .NET app on a broad set of target Windows OS versions. WinAppSDK stays up to date with frequent, OS independent releases and supports the latest innovations in Windows app development – including .NET & Visual Studio.”

Windows App SDK 1.2

“With the launch of Windows 11, we introduced the widgets board featuring content curated by Windows. Widgets provide a glanceable view of important information with one touch access from the taskbar or swipe from the left side of a touch screen and are populated by apps currently installed on the device.

Now with the launch of Windows App SDK 1.2, we are excited to make this functionality available for third-party developers to create widgets for their packaged Win32 apps and test them locally on the Windows 11 widgets board through our Windows Insider Program. By creating widgets for your apps, your customers can easily and seamlessly stay up to date with information that matters to them.

To start using Windows App SDK, see Get started with Windows App SDK to set up your development environment and learn more about the components included in this release. If you want to jump right in with building your first WinUI 3 desktop app, start with our tutorialor watch our Learn Live session released at Build 2022.”

For more information on the latest Windows App SDK 1.2 and to download. Jump over to the official Microsoft website by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft





