Microsoft Windows 365 Cloud service takes Windows OS to the cloud

Microsoft has today introduced its new Windows 365 Cloud streaming service allowing you to use either Windows 10 or Windows 11 when it launches later this year directly from the cloud. In Windows 365 Cloud Microsoft makes available a full Windows experience including applications, data and settings to personal and corporate users. Watch the introductory video below to learn more about what you can expect from a cloud version of Microsoft’s operating system. “Easily set up and scale Windows 365 to fit your needs and securely support your hybrid workforce.”

The new Microsoft Windows 365 cloud allows you to pick up where you left off on any device and offers a wealth of work and collaboration features and includes a flexible cloud virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) platform that securely delivers virtual desktops and remote apps with maximum control.

” Secure by design and built with the principles of Zero Trust, Windows 365 secures and stores information in the cloud, not on the device, providing a secure, productive experience for workers from interns and contractors to software developers and industrial designers. Windows 365 also creates a new hybrid personal computing category called Cloud PC, which uses both the power of the cloud and the capabilities of the device to provide a full, personalized Windows experience. The announcement represents a groundbreaking development as organizations around the world grapple with the best ways to facilitate hybrid work models where employees are both on-site and distributed across the globe.”

“Windows 365 helps employers solve challenges they’ve faced since long before the pandemic. Workers expect greater flexibility and more options to work from different locations, while still ensuring the security of the organization’s data. Seasonal workers can cycle on and off teams without the logistical challenges of issuing new hardware or securing personal devices — allowing the organization to scale for busy periods more efficiently and securely. And companies can easily ensure specialized workers in creative, analytics, engineering or scientific roles have greater compute power and secure access to critical applications that they need.”

Source : Microsoft : Windows365

