Windows 11 Accessibility features highlighted by Microsoft

Following on from the launch of Windows 11 last week Microsoft has this week released more details about the Windows 11 Accessibility features that will be available in their latest operating system that will be launching later this year. Although a launch date has not yet been confirmed by Microsoft, the company has been hinting that you can expect the new Windows 11 to launch sometime around October 2021.

Leader of the Windows 11 Accessibility team Jeff Petty has taken to the official Windows blog to reveal more about what you can expect from the accessible technologies being integrated into the new Microsoft operating system. Windows 11 offers familiar assistive technologies you already know such as Narrator, Magnifier, Closed Captions and Windows Speech Recognition to support users across the disability spectrum. Windows 11 also supports assistive technologies created by our partners including popular screen readers, magnification programs, CART services, speech commanding and other experiences.

“Accessibility was considered from the start, with inclusive design reviews of new and redesigned features. And, beyond designing for accessibility with and for people with disabilities, we employed Trusted Tester conformance tests, usability tests and other processes to help ensure Windows 11 is accessible at availability later this year. Meanwhile, we’re excited to gather additional feedback from Windows Insiders about how we can further improve the experience. If you’re not a Windows Insider yet, now is the time to join!”

“People who are blind, and everyone, can enjoy new sound schemes. Windows 11 includes delightful Windows start-up and other sounds, including different sounds for more accessible Light and Dark Themes. People with light sensitivity and people working for extended periods of time can enjoy beautiful color themes, including new Dark themes and reimagined High Contrast Themes. The new Contrast Themes include aesthetically pleasing, customizable color combinations that make apps and content easier to see.”

“Deaf and hard of hearing, language learners, and people in noisy or in quiet environments can enjoy redesigned Closed Caption themes that are easier to read and customize. And, multiple sets of users can enjoy Windows Voice Typing, which uses state-of-the-art artificial intelligence to recognize speech, transcribe and automatically punctuate text. People with severe arthritis, repetitive stress injuries, cerebral palsy and other mobility related disabilities, learning differences including with severe spelling disabilities, language learners and people that prefer to write with their voice can all enjoy Voice Typing.”

For more information on all the new Windows 11 accessibility features Microsoft is planning to roll out with the launch of its latest operating system jump over to the official Microsoft blog by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

