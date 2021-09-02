Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19044.1202 (21H2) released

Following on from the announcement of the official Windows 11 release date earlier this week, Microsoft has also announced the release of the latest Windows 10 update : Insider Preview Build 19044.1202 (21H2) in preparation for the October 5th 2021 release of its next-generation Windows 11 operating system.

The latest update is available for all Windows 10 Insider members and available via the Release Preview Channel. The latest 21H2 Build 19044.1202 (KB5005101) will be offered automatically for Windows Insiders already on Windows 10. If you are not currently part of the Windows Insiders for Windows 10, version 21H2, the update is offered via Microsoft’s “seeker” experience in Windows Update and ONLY to Insiders who were moved from the Beta Channel to the Release Preview Channel because their PC did not meet the hardware requirements for Windows 11. Meaning these Windows Insiders will need to go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and choose to download and install Windows 10, version 21H2.

“This update includes the following change in addition to all the improvements listed as part of Build 19044.1200: We fixed an issue that causes the Windows Update settings page to stop responding after you download an optional update. To check and see if you’re running Windows 10, version 21H2, just type “winver” into the Windows search box on the Taskbar. It should show as “Version 21H2”. For all the details on the 21H2 release – check out John Cable’s blog post.”

“Hello Windows Insiders, today we’re releasing Windows 10, version 21H1 Build 19043.1202 (KB5005101) to the Release Preview Channel for those Insiders who are on Windows 10, version 21H1. This update includes the following change in addition to all the improvements listed as part of Build 19043.1200:We fixed an issue that causes the Windows Update settings page to stop responding after you download an optional update.”

For more details on all the new tweaks rolling out in the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19044.1202 (21H2) and Windows 10 Build 19043.1202 (21H1) to Release Preview Channel jump over to the official Microsoft blog by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals