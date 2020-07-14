EarthWing low profile wind generator from $325

EarthWing is a new wind powered generator offering a low profile design created by Dan Herrmann, an engineer with over 30 years of domestic and international experience. The EarthWing project is designed to progress humanity’s ability to capture sustainable energy from the wind.

Created to harness the blustery, intermittent surface movement of air, EarthWing minimizes the visual and environmental impact imposed by current technology, namely wind turbines. Early bird pledges for a full 5w wind power generator are available from $325 or roughly £257, with worldwide delivery to certain countries starting sometime around April 2021.

“Optimized design of the EarthWing must take into consideration wind velocity, lift available, size and weight of the permanent magnets, dimensions and stroke length. Increasing the rate of change of magnetic flux is the key to larger electromagnetic forces. The velocity of the magnets (or inductors) may be increased through changes in geometry, eccentric cams, reducing gears, flexibility, balance and or springs. An alternate geometry may take the form of a gear box with a conventionally rotating set of coils or magnets driven by the reciprocating motion provided by the combination of lift and gravity.”

Source : Kickstarter

