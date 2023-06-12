Will my Samsung Galaxy get Android 14 and One UI 6.0?

If you are wondering whether or not your Samsung Galaxy Smartphone will get the One UI 6.0 and Android 14 software update, we have all of the details on which handsets will be eligible for the update.
Samsung has now revealed which models in their range will be eligible for the Android 14 software update, this will include Samsung Galaxy S, Galaxy Z, Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy F, Galaxy Xcover and Galaxy Tab devices.
Here is a list of compatible devices:
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A54
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A52 (A52 5G, A52s)
- Galaxy A34
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A24
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A14
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A04s
Galaxy M series
- Galaxy M54
- Galaxy M53 5G
- Galaxy M33 5G
- Galaxy M23
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
Galaxy S series
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S23+
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21
Galaxy Tab series
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S8+
- Galaxy Tab S8
Galaxy Xcover series
- Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
As we can see the Android 14 and One UI 6.0 software update will be available for a wide range of Samsung devices, as yet we do not have a specific release date for the software, as soon as we get some more information on when it will be available, we will let you know.
