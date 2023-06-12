Will my Samsung Galaxy get Android 14 and One UI 6.0?

If you are wondering whether or not your Samsung Galaxy Smartphone will get the One UI 6.0 and Android 14 software update, we have all of the details on which handsets will be eligible for the update.

Samsung has now revealed which models in their range will be eligible for the Android 14 software update, this will include Samsung Galaxy S, Galaxy Z, Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy F, Galaxy Xcover and Galaxy Tab devices.

Here is a list of compatible devices:

Galaxy A series

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A52 (A52 5G, A52s)

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A14

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A04s

Galaxy M series

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M23

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy S series

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21

Galaxy Tab series

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Xcover series

Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

As we can see the Android 14 and One UI 6.0 software update will be available for a wide range of Samsung devices, as yet we do not have a specific release date for the software, as soon as we get some more information on when it will be available, we will let you know.

