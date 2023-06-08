Samsung’s Bespoke Life 2023 Event highlights latest technology

Samsung has been showing off its latest home technology at the Samsung Bespoke Life 2023 Event, this includes the new Samsung Less Microfiber Filter which is designed to reduce plastic waste from your washing machine and more.

Samsung’s Bespoke Life concept was born out of the belief that home appliances are key to creating a more sustainable tomorrow. Accordingly, this year’s Bespoke event will highlight Samsung’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions across the entire product lifecycle. It will also announce the launch of the new Less Microfiber™ Filter: a simple solution for minimising micro plastic emissions during laundry cycles.

From sourcing and production to distribution, usage, and recycling, Samsung is redesigning each stage of the product lifecycle to help reduce energy usage and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Examples of the company’s efforts to recycle more resources include operating a closed-loop recycling center, incorporating bioplastic material from waste oil into Bespoke refrigerators’ storage baskets, and expanding its use of recycled fishing nets. Once products have been manufactured, they are shipped to users in Samsung’s eco-packaging, which began replacing plastic tape and coil with paper earlier this year.

Samsung continues to expand services that make saving energy effortless. Which is why, this year, five new Bespoke appliances, including refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and air conditioners, as well as Samsung’s Eco Heating System, will feature an upgraded version of SmartThings AI Energy Mode that will soon be available in 65 countries.

You can find out more details about the 2023 Samsung Bespoke Life 2023 Event over at Samsung’s website at the link below, Samsung has a rnage of interesting new technology at this year’s event.

Source Samsung



