Zyxel Armor G5 AX6000 12-stream WiFi 6 router

Zyxel Networks has introduced their new Armor G5 AX6000 12-stream WiFi 6 router (NBG7815) and new Armor G1 AC2600 Multi-Gigabit WiFi Router (NBG6818), priced at $349.00 and $159.99 respectively. TheArmor G5 WiFi 6 router combines a 64-bit 2.2 GHz quad-core processor with WiFi 6 802.11AX technology to deliver wireless speeds up to 6000 Mbps, 1200 Mbps for 2.4 GHz and 4800 Mbps for 5 GHz over 12 WiFi streams

Key Features and Benefits of the Zyxel Armor G5 include:

– Ultra-fast Wireless and Wired Speeds – Armor G5 increases network capacity and reduces latency to deliver stable wireless operations for applications such as 4K/8K video, AR/VR and IoT devices. One 10G/5G/2.5G/1G Multi-gig Ethernet LAN port, one 2.5G WAN port, and four 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports provide fast wired connections to devices such as media servers, network attached storage devices, and switches.

– High-Gain Antennas – Pairing 8×8 (5GHz) and 4×4 (2.4 GHz) MIMO antennas with high-powered amplifiers increases signal strength and lowers interference. Improved antenna performance delivers maximum wireless coverage.

– Reliable and Flexible Remote Access – Armor G5 supports OpenVPN, which enables users to securely access their private home network from anywhere.

– Easy Setup, Effortless Management – Zyxel Armor app provides full control of the network from anywhere, at anytime on a mobile device. The web-based interface enables users to manage the network from a computer, including configuring accessibility features and monitoring network activities.

“Demands on the home network have changed drastically as the stay-at-home and social distancing requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic have driven the transition of the daily, routine workload from the office and classrooms to the home. The shift in the use of video conferencing and use of other enterprise-class applications from offices and campuses to the home is overwhelming the capabilities of consumer-grade networks,” explained Shawn Rogers, Market Development Manager at Zyxel Networks. “The new Armor G5 incorporates ultra-fast WiFi 6 technology and multi-gig wired connections to provide the expanded bandwidth, throughput speeds, and network performance to maximize the productivity of both students and work-from-home professionals.”

Source : TPU

