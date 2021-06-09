Zyxel Communications WiFi 6 Mesh range unveiled



Zyxel Communications has this week unveiled their new range of WiFi 6 Mesh products in the full month the new WiFi 6 series, DX3300, DX3301, EX3300, EX3301 and WX3100. Providing users with a complete portfolio of DSL/Ethernet Gateways/IADs along with an extender.

“With the steady growth of IoT applications and connected appliances in households, customer demand for super-fast and reliable WiFi is immense,” said James Harris, Senior Product Director for Zyxel Communications in EMEA. “This WiFi 6 Mesh series is giving service providers the opportunity to provide their customers with superior WiFi service on all their devices – anywhere in their home.” – “With Zyxel MPro Mesh solutions you will meet the unique requirements of each customer, providing a consistently rich and satisfying WiFi performance for every private household.”

– Compliant with EasyMesh and WiFi 6 standards

– Super-fast, corner-to-corner whole-home WiFi coverage

– A single WiFi network covering both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands

– Extensive TR-181 management features for quicker issue resolution and better customer satisfaction

– Optimized WiFi performance for mobility and bandwidth-intensive applications everywhere in the house

– Self-adaptive mobile app for easy setup, access passwords, guest WiFi, internet instant block and more

– Seamless roaming of clients to the best connection with band steering and client steering

“The DX3301 Series is a great choice for you who wants to provide private households with superior WiFi 6 service with Mesh capabilities – offering an easy setup and network self-optimization. The Series have powerful, build-in management features that greatly reduce your service expenses, all while enhancing your customer satisfaction. You can process remote configuration, upgrade software, run diagnostics and provide management – all from your own costumer support office. Zyxel MPro Mesh™ solutions comprises a gateway, extenders, and app. Fully compliant with EasyMesh standards, you will be able to facilitate any plan, providing your customers with:

– Easy setup with automatic device on-boarding and configuration

– Seamless roaming of clients to the best connection with band- and client- steering

– Self optimization of the Wi-Fi network to ensure optimum performance”

Source : Zyxel

