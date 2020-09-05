Whipr versatile paddle, cross-country ski and row exercise system $199

Whipr is a compact rowing, skiing and stand-up paddle exercise system designed to be portable enough to take almost anywhere. The system packs down in seconds and is small enough to store in your cupboard or drawer. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique exercise system which is already raised over $2 million via Kickstarter thanks to over 6,600 backers with still 20 days remaining on its campaign.

“At just 6x6x6” (16x16x16cm) and weighing around 6lbs (2.7kg), whipr is conveniently sized to fit in any home gym, studio apartment or workout space. Get a full sized workout, pack it down in seconds and store it next to your sneakers. Whipr is also great for travel as it packs easily in your carry on bag (along with accessories) and is permitted to fly on airplanes… we’ve done it many times. “

Specifications :

Size = 6.2″x6″x6″ (16cm)

Weight = 6.7lbs (2.7kg) (Production model will be lighter)

Pull cord length = 10 ft (3m)

Resistance on the catch (pull) phase of stroke = about the same as a full sized rowing machine

Retraction resistance = none

“Whipr started out as a way to replicate stand up paddling. Once the prototype was built and we started testing we realized it was so much more. Whipr is now a platform for many cardio and rep based exercises and the ecosystem can and will expand. Currently whipr has three primary modalities (exercises): Stand up paddling, Cross country skiing and Rowing.

Each modality uses the same whipr base unit and is enabled by the use of accessories. You may purchase the whole package or choose just the accessories you need to match your training and exercise needs. Whipr will accept any handles, straps or bars commonly used on a regular gym cable machine (carabiner attachments)”

