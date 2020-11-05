Which Apple Watch should you buy (Video)

Apple now offers three different versions of their Apple Watch, all with different price points, this includes the Apple Watch Series 3, the Apple Watch SE and the new Apple Watch Series 6.

If you are wondering which of these devices to choose, we have a great video from Zollotech which compares the three current versions of Apple’s smartwatch side by side.

As we can see from the video all three devices comes with slightly different specifications, they also have different price points.

The Watch Series 3 retails for $199, it is only available as a GPS model, the Watch SE starts at $279 and comes with a choice of GPS or Cellular models and the Watch Series 6 starts at $399, this is also available with GPS and Cellular models.

You can see all of the specifications on the three different models that are available over at Apple’s website.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

