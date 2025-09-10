When Did Valorant Come Out: Release Timeline

Valorant has come a long way since its official launch in June 2020, growing into one of the most popular tactical shooters in the world. Riot Games has steadily expanded the game with new Agents, maps, and constant updates, while also building a thriving esports scene around the Valorant Champions Tour. For players, part of the fun isn’t just mastering the competitive gameplay but also customizing their experience — many choose to pick up skins and bundles through Cheap Valorant Points, making it easier to personalize their loadouts without overspending.

Project A Announcement (2019)

Valorant was first revealed to the public on October 15, 2019, under the codename Project A. Riot Games teased it as a competitive, character-based tactical shooter that combined elements of CS:GO’s precision gunplay with unique hero abilities. This announcement created a wave of excitement, especially since Riot was already renowned for its success with League of Legends.

Closed Beta Launch (2020)

On April 7, 2020, Riot released Valorant’s closed beta in select regions. Access was limited and tied to Twitch Drops, meaning players had to watch partnered streamers for a chance to receive a beta key. This strategy fueled hype and gave the community its first taste of the game. The beta ran for nearly two months, allowing Riot to gather feedback, fix bugs, and refine balance before the global release.

Official Release (2020)

Valorant officially launched on June 2, 2020, across most major regions worldwide. The release included 11 Agents, a handful of maps, and the Ranked system soon followed. The game was free-to-play from the start, with Riot monetizing through Valorant Points, the premium currency used for purchasing skins, cosmetics, and bundles.

Valorant in 2025

Fast forward to today, and Valorant has solidified its position as a leading esports title with a thriving competitive ecosystem. The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) stands as Riot’s flagship circuit, culminating in the annual Valorant Champions event. The game now features a roster of 27 Agents, multiple rotating maps, and a global community of millions of players. Valorant continues to evolve with frequent updates, new characters, and seasonal content drops that keep the gameplay fresh and the competitive scene thriving.

Final Thoughts

Valorant’s journey from its 2019 reveal as Project A to its global release in 2020, and now to its massive presence in 2025, highlights Riot Games’ ability to deliver lasting competitive experiences. What started as a bold experiment has become one of the defining tactical shooters of this generation, with a constantly growing player base and esports ecosystem.



