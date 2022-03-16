What’s new in watchOS 8.5 (Video)

We have had lots of new software updates from Apple this week, these have included watchOS 8.5, iOS 15,4, iPadOS 15.4, tvOS 15.4, macOS Monterey 12.3, and more.

We have already seen a number of videos of iOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey and now we get to have a look at the watchOS 8.5 software update.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new features that Apple has included with their latest watchOS software update. Let’s find out more information about what is included in the update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of changes in this watchOS software update for the Apple Watch, this includes Covid-19 vaccination cards for the Apple Wallet.

You can now also authorize Apple TV purchases direct from your Apple Watch, plus there is updates for the irregular heart rhythm notifications. There are also now some audio hints with Fitness+ on the Apple Watch.

The latest version of Apple’s watchOS software is now available to download, you can install it from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. To install the update you will need to have your Apple Watch on its charger and also charged to at least 50 percent before the update will start.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

