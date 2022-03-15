What’s new in macOS Monterey 12.3 (Video)

Apple has released a range of new software updates, these include macOS Monterey 12.3, watchOS 8.5, iPadOS 15.4, iOS 15.4, tvOS 15.4, and more.

We have already seen a video of the new iOS 15.4 software update and now we have another video. This one gives us a look at the latest macOS Monterey 12.3 software.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a good look at the changes and also the new features that have been introduced with the latest version of macOS.

As we can see from the video there is a range of new features for the Mac in the latest macOS software update.

These include the new Universal Control feature that lets you control your iPad with the keyboard and mouse from your Mac. This works when your iPad is placed near your Mac and you can easily switch between the two devices.

There is also now support for Spatial Audio on the Mac and a new range of Emoji with some new hand gestures, household objects, and more.

This update also brings some new voice options to Siri and there is a range of other new features and improvements, including improved battery information on MacBook laptops.

The new macOS Monterey 12.3 software update is now available to download for the Mac and it can be downloaded from the Apple menu on your Mac.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

