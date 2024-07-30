What’s New in watchOS 11 Beta 4

Apple has released watchOS 11 Beta 4, bringing a mix of new features and improvements to the Apple Watch operating system. While the update introduces some notable enhancements, such as new bezel complications for the Modular Ultra watch face and improved sound control options in the Control Center, users have also reported several bugs and issues that impact the overall user experience.

One of the most significant additions in watchOS 11 Beta 4 is the introduction of new bezel complication options for the Modular Ultra watch face. These complications integrate data from the training load and vitals apps, providing users with a more comprehensive overview of their health metrics directly on their watch face. By displaying this information prominently, Apple aims to cater to users who prioritize fitness and health monitoring, offering a more personalized and data-rich experience.

Another noteworthy update can be found in the Control Center, which now includes direct sound control for volume adjustments. This feature streamlines the process of managing audio levels, allowing users to quickly and easily adjust the volume without navigating through multiple menus. The improved accessibility of sound settings enhances the overall usability of the Apple Watch, making it more convenient for users to interact with media and notifications.

Despite the promising enhancements, watchOS 11 Beta 4 has also been met with reports of various issues and bugs from users. These problems range from missing or non-functional complications to difficulties with customization and inconsistent performance.

Music Complication: Some users have encountered issues with the music complication, reporting that it is either missing or not functioning correctly. This bug hinders the ability to control music playback directly from the watch face, diminishing the convenience of media management.

Photo Watch Face: Users have faced challenges when attempting to add new photo watch faces directly from the watch. Additionally, there have been reports of problems with syncing multiple photos from the phone, and in some cases, the messages complication is missing altogether. These issues limit the customization options and functionality of the photo watch face.

Now Playing Complication: In certain instances, the Now Playing complication has been unexpectedly removed and replaced by the music complication. This change has led to confusion and inconvenience for users who rely on the Now Playing feature for seamless media control.

Auto-Brightness: The auto-brightness functionality has been reported to perform inconsistently, with some users experiencing incorrect adjustments to the screen brightness based on ambient light conditions. This issue can impact visibility and battery life, as the watch may not optimize its brightness settings effectively.

Battery Life and Performance Considerations

While watchOS 11 Beta 4 introduces several enhancements and bug fixes, it is important to note that battery life may be slightly reduced compared to previous versions. However, users can still expect smooth and stable performance overall, ensuring that the Apple Watch continues to operate efficiently despite the minor decrease in battery longevity.

It is crucial for users to be aware that once they install watchOS 11 Beta 4, there is no option to revert to a previous version of watchOS without sending the watch to Apple. This limitation means that users are committed to using the beta version until the final release or a subsequent update becomes available.

In conclusion, watchOS 11 Beta 4 delivers a combination of new features and improvements, such as enhanced bezel complications and streamlined sound control options. However, users should be mindful of the reported bugs and issues, which may impact the overall user experience. As with any beta software, it is essential to weigh the potential benefits against the risks and limitations before deciding to install the update.

