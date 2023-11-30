What’s new in watchOS 10.2 beta 4 (Video)

In its fourth beta iteration, watchOS 10.2 introduces an array of new functionalities to the Apple Watch lineup, alongside notable enhancements in performance and fixes for various bugs.

This newest iteration, watchOS 10.2 beta, integrates the cutting-edge iMessage Contact Key Verification feature, anticipated to expand to the iPhone and other Apple devices soon. This update also brings substantial performance upgrades and critical bug fixes, elevating the overall experience for Apple Watch users.

Developers now have access to the latest beta version of watchOS 10.2, with more information available on Apple’s developer website through the provided link. Given that this is the fourth beta release, we can expect the Release Candidate version next week, followed by the final release of watchOS 10.2 the week after, barring any unforeseen issues.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech