What’s new in watchOS 10.2 beta 4 (Video)

Apple recently released their watchOS 10.2 beta 4 software to developers, they also released the fourth developer betas of iOS 17.2, iPadOS 17.2 and macOS Sonoma 14.2 at the same time.
Now we get to find out what is included in the new watchOS 10.2 beta 4 software in a new video from Half Man Half Tech, let’s find out exactly what is included in the new beta.
