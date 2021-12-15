Whats new in macOS Monterey 12.1 (Video)

Apple released various software updates this week, one of them was the new macOS Monterey 12.1 update and now we get to find out more information about the update.

This update comes with a range of bug fixes, performance, and improvements and it also comes with some new features. The video below from Zollotech gives us a good look at the update and its various features.

This update includes the new SharePlay feature which lets you watch synchronized TV shows and movies with your friends over FaceTime.

It also comes with the new Apple Music Voice plan that works with Siri, this is now the cheapest plan available on Apple Music.

There are some updates to photos with a new interface for Memories and also a new memory type and more. Plus some updates to Messages related to safety settings and more.

This update also brings some new features to Siri and Search and the new Digital Legacy feature for Apple ID, plus some updates to the Apple TV and with the new Store tab and more.

The new macOS Monterey 12.1 update is now available for the Mac, you can download it by going to About This Mac and then clicking Software Update.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals