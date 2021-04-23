What’s new in macOS Big Sur 11.4 Beta 1 (Video)

Apple recently released macOS Big Sur 11.4 Beta 1 to developers, this new beta has been released ahead of macOS Big Sur 11.3 which is expected to land next week with iOS 14.5.

Now we have a video from Zollotech which gives us a look at what is new in the first beta of macOS Big Sur 11.4, lets find out more about it.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features and updates coming to the Mac with macOS Big Sur 11.4 Beta 1.

As yet there are no details on when Apple will release macOS Big Sur 11.4 to everyone, this could happen some time next month. Apple will be releasing macOS Big Sur 11.3 to everyone next week along with the new iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 software updates.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

