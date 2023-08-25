What’s new in macOS 14 Sonoma Beta 6

Apple recently released macOS 145 Sonoma Beta 6 for the Mac, they also released iOS 17 beta 7 for the iPhone, watchOS 10 beta 7 for the Apple Watch, iPadOS 17 beta 7 for the iPad, and tvOS 17 beta 7 for the Apple TV.

We previously saw some videos of watchOS 10 beta 7 and iPOS 17bet 7 and now we get to find out more details about the latest beta of macOS, the video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new macOS 14 Sonoma Beta 6 software.

The latest macOS Sonoma 14 beta 6 update introduces an array of innovative features tailored for Mac enthusiasts. One of the standout additions is the slow-motion screensavers, which transform idle Mac screens into mesmerizing visual displays. Complementing this is the debut of Desktop Widgets, a feature that not only personalizes the desktop space but also boosts its functionality. Users can now have immediate access to crucial data and tools directly from their desktop. To further enhance this experience, Apple has rolled out a Widget Gallery, a specially curated space where users can discover and integrate a variety of widgets into their system.

If you are wondering if your Mac will be eligible for the macOS Sonoma software update, here is a list of compatible Macs:

iMac Pro 2017 or later

Mac Mini 2018 or later

MacBook Pro 2018 or later

MacBook Air 2018 or later

Mac Pro 2019 or later

iMac 2019 or later

Mac Studio 2022 or later

The new macOS Sonoma Beta 6 software is now available for developers to download, we are expecting the final version of this software to be released in either October or November along with some new Macs.

