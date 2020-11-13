What’s new in macOS 11 Big Sur (Video)

Apple released their macOS 11 Big Sur software update yesterday and now we get to have a look at this new version of macOS.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new macOS 11 Big Sur software update and some of its features.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features and changes in this new version of macOS.

There is also a new Control Center with similar features to the iPhone, including things like Bluetooth, Do not disturb and more. There is also some changes to the Notification Center, Apple Music and a range of apps like Apple Maps.

The new macOS 11 Big Sur software update is now available to download and it can be installed by going to the Mac App Store on your device.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals