What’s New in iOS 18 (Video)

Apple’s iOS 18 marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the mobile operating system, introducing over 500 new features and changes designed to elevate user customization, accessibility, and functionality across various applications. This update focuses on providing users with greater control over their devices while seamlessly integrating advanced features to streamline daily tasks and enhance overall user experience. The awesome video below from Brandon Butch shows us more than 500 new features in iOS 18, everything is covered and the video is 3 hours long.
Some of the new features in iOS 18 are listed below obviously we could not list all of the 500 features that are new, they can all be seen in detail in the video above.
One of the most notable changes in iOS 18 is the revamped Lock Screen, which now offers:
- Customizable quick actions tailored to individual needs
- A diverse range of clock color gradients for personalization
- Support for additional languages on the lock screen clock
- Dynamic wallpapers that change based on various factors
- Customizable message display settings for Focus mode
The Home Screen also receives significant updates, including:
- Dark mode variants for app icons, ensuring a cohesive look
- Customizable icon sizes and positions for optimal organization
- Enhanced widget resizing and customization options
- The ability to hide and lock applications for improved privacy
iOS 18 introduces a complete redesign of the Control Center, featuring:
- Circular icons for a fresh and modern appearance
- A customizable layout allowing users to arrange controls as desired
- Multiple pages for accommodating additional control center icons
- New glyph icons and animations for a visually appealing experience
Messages receives a suite of enhancements, such as:
- Expanded tap-back reactions with a wider variety of emojis
- The ability to send and combine multiple stickers with emojis
- Text effects for individual words, adding flair to conversations
- Scheduled iMessages for convenient future delivery
- RCS support for improved communication with Android users
Phone and FaceTime updates include:
- T9 dialing and new glyph icons for efficient number input
- Live voicemail UI updates for a more intuitive experience
- Call recording and transcription capabilities
- SharePlay remote control for seamless troubleshooting
Apple Intelligence advancements comprise:
- Improved Siri contextual understanding for more accurate responses
- Summarized notifications for concise information delivery
- Enhanced email and message summarization for quick overview
Music and Podcasts benefit from:
- Redesigned queue management for better organization
- New AirPlay platter design for an enhanced visual experience
- Improved Crossfade feature for smoother transitions between songs
- Enhanced podcast scrubbing and chapter navigation for easier content access
Camera and Photos enhancements consist of:
- Music playback while recording videos for a more engaging experience
- The ability to pause video recordings for added flexibility
- Advanced photo and video editing tools for greater creative control
- Redesigned Photos app with customizable layout for personalized viewing
Safari improvements encompass:
- Distraction control to hide intrusive web elements
- AI-generated article summaries for quick content digestion
- Enhanced tab management and private browsing for improved organization and privacy
Passwords receive attention with:
- A standalone passwords app for centralized management
- QR code generation for easy Wi-Fi password sharing
- Enhanced password management and sharing capabilities
Files updates include:
- The ability to keep files downloaded permanently for offline access
- Quick actions for streamlined file management
- External drive formatting directly from the device
Calendar and Reminders benefit from:
- Redesigned calendar views and integration with reminders for better planning
- Enhanced reminder management and editing for improved organization
Notes enhancements feature:
- Audio recording and transcription for convenient note-taking
- Highlighting and collapsible headers for better content organization
- A dedicated math notes feature for technical users
Health and Fitness updates comprise:
- New vitals tracking and insights for proactive health management
- Enhanced fitness summary customization for personalized goals
- The ability to pause activity rings during illness or injury for accurate tracking
Accessibility improvements include:
- Eye tracking and vocal shortcuts for easier device navigation
- Music haptics and vehicle motion cues for enhanced sensory feedback
- Enhanced voiceover and Braille support for improved accessibility
Home and Wallet updates consist of:
- Guest access for smart locks, allowing temporary access to trusted individuals
- Preferred Home Hub selection for personalized smart home control
- Enhanced Apple Pay and Apple Card features for seamless transactions
Other notable changes in iOS 18 include:
- Game mode for optimized gaming performance
- Enhanced Translate app with support for new languages
- Redesigned Apple TV app with new features for an improved viewing experience
- Improved shortcuts and a new freeform application for creative workflows
- Enhanced move to iOS migration process for a smoother transition from other platforms
Summary
iOS 18 represents a comprehensive update that caters to the diverse needs of Apple device users. By focusing on user customization, accessibility, and the integration of advanced features, Apple aims to provide a more personalized, efficient, and enjoyable experience for all users. As users explore the wealth of new features and enhancements offered in iOS 18, they can expect a more refined and powerful mobile operating system that adapts to their unique requirements and preferences.
Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch
