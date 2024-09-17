What’s New in iOS 18 (Video)

Apple’s iOS 18 marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the mobile operating system, introducing over 500 new features and changes designed to elevate user customization, accessibility, and functionality across various applications. This update focuses on providing users with greater control over their devices while seamlessly integrating advanced features to streamline daily tasks and enhance overall user experience. The awesome video below from Brandon Butch shows us more than 500 new features in iOS 18, everything is covered and the video is 3 hours long.

Some of the new features in iOS 18 are listed below obviously we could not list all of the 500 features that are new, they can all be seen in detail in the video above.

One of the most notable changes in iOS 18 is the revamped Lock Screen, which now offers:

Customizable quick actions tailored to individual needs

A diverse range of clock color gradients for personalization

Support for additional languages on the lock screen clock

Dynamic wallpapers that change based on various factors

Customizable message display settings for Focus mode

The Home Screen also receives significant updates, including:

Dark mode variants for app icons, ensuring a cohesive look

Customizable icon sizes and positions for optimal organization

Enhanced widget resizing and customization options

The ability to hide and lock applications for improved privacy

iOS 18 introduces a complete redesign of the Control Center, featuring:

Circular icons for a fresh and modern appearance

A customizable layout allowing users to arrange controls as desired

Multiple pages for accommodating additional control center icons

New glyph icons and animations for a visually appealing experience

Messages receives a suite of enhancements, such as:

Expanded tap-back reactions with a wider variety of emojis

The ability to send and combine multiple stickers with emojis

Text effects for individual words, adding flair to conversations

Scheduled iMessages for convenient future delivery

RCS support for improved communication with Android users

Phone and FaceTime updates include:

T9 dialing and new glyph icons for efficient number input

Live voicemail UI updates for a more intuitive experience

Call recording and transcription capabilities

SharePlay remote control for seamless troubleshooting

Apple Intelligence advancements comprise:

Improved Siri contextual understanding for more accurate responses

Summarized notifications for concise information delivery

Enhanced email and message summarization for quick overview

Music and Podcasts benefit from:

Redesigned queue management for better organization

New AirPlay platter design for an enhanced visual experience

Improved Crossfade feature for smoother transitions between songs

Enhanced podcast scrubbing and chapter navigation for easier content access

Camera and Photos enhancements consist of:

Music playback while recording videos for a more engaging experience

The ability to pause video recordings for added flexibility

Advanced photo and video editing tools for greater creative control

Redesigned Photos app with customizable layout for personalized viewing

Safari improvements encompass:

Distraction control to hide intrusive web elements

AI-generated article summaries for quick content digestion

Enhanced tab management and private browsing for improved organization and privacy

Passwords receive attention with:

A standalone passwords app for centralized management

QR code generation for easy Wi-Fi password sharing

Enhanced password management and sharing capabilities

Files updates include:

The ability to keep files downloaded permanently for offline access

Quick actions for streamlined file management

External drive formatting directly from the device

Calendar and Reminders benefit from:

Redesigned calendar views and integration with reminders for better planning

Enhanced reminder management and editing for improved organization

Notes enhancements feature:

Audio recording and transcription for convenient note-taking

Highlighting and collapsible headers for better content organization

A dedicated math notes feature for technical users

Health and Fitness updates comprise:

New vitals tracking and insights for proactive health management

Enhanced fitness summary customization for personalized goals

The ability to pause activity rings during illness or injury for accurate tracking

Accessibility improvements include:

Eye tracking and vocal shortcuts for easier device navigation

Music haptics and vehicle motion cues for enhanced sensory feedback

Enhanced voiceover and Braille support for improved accessibility

Home and Wallet updates consist of:

Guest access for smart locks, allowing temporary access to trusted individuals

Preferred Home Hub selection for personalized smart home control

Enhanced Apple Pay and Apple Card features for seamless transactions

Other notable changes in iOS 18 include:

Game mode for optimized gaming performance

Enhanced Translate app with support for new languages

Redesigned Apple TV app with new features for an improved viewing experience

Improved shortcuts and a new freeform application for creative workflows

Enhanced move to iOS migration process for a smoother transition from other platforms

Summary

iOS 18 represents a comprehensive update that caters to the diverse needs of Apple device users. By focusing on user customization, accessibility, and the integration of advanced features, Apple aims to provide a more personalized, efficient, and enjoyable experience for all users. As users explore the wealth of new features and enhancements offered in iOS 18, they can expect a more refined and powerful mobile operating system that adapts to their unique requirements and preferences.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



