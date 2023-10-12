What’s new in iOS 16.7.1 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.7.1 for older versions of the iPhone that are not eligible for the iOS 17 software update, they also released iPadOS 16.71.1 fore the iPad at the same time.

Both of these software updates come with some important security updates and Apple recommends that everyone update to this version to fix various security flaws in iOS.

Now we have a video from Half Man Half Tech which gives us some more information on what Apple has included in the new iOS 16.7.1 software update, let’s find out some more details.

As we can see from the video the main changes in this software update are the fixes for various security issues on the iPhone, the update does not include any major new features for the iPhone.

Here are the release notes for the update.

Kernel

Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: A local attacker may be able to elevate their privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.6.

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-42824

WebRTC

Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: A buffer overflow may result in arbitrary code execution

Description: The issue was addressed by updating to libvpx 1.13.1.

WebKit Bugzilla: 262365

CVE-2023-5217

The new iOS 16.7.1 software update is now available to download and it is recommended that you install the update on your iPhone as it has a range of important security updates.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals