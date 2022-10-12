What’s new in iOS 16.1 Beta 5 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.1 beta 5 for the iPhone to developers, they also released a new public beta at the same time.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at what is new in the latest beta of Apple’s iOS 16.1 software, let’s find out some more details.

This update will bring a range of new features to the iPhone, some of these features were delayed in the original iOS 16 release.

You will be able to completely delete the Apple Wallet app from your iPhone in iOS 16.1, previously it could only be removed from the Home Screen.

One of the new features is Live Activities for the Lock Screen this will show live sports scores and more on your Lock Screen. This feature will also be integrated within the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro models. From what we have seen so far this looks like a really useful feature, especially on the new iPhone 14 Pro range of handsets.

Apple is expected to release iOS 16.1 for the iPhone before the end of the month, we will probably get the Release Candidate of iOS 16.1 next week and the general release the following week. The new iOS 16.1 beta 5 is now available for developers to download.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



