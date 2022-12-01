What’s new in iOS 16.1.2 (Video)

Earlier we heard that Apple has released a new software update for the iPhone, iOS 16.1.2. This update brings some performance improvements to the iPhone and also some bug fixes, it does not appear to include any major new features.

Now we get to find out what is included in the iOS 16.1.2 software update in a new video from Zollotech, let’s have a look at the update.

As we can see from the video, this update fixes an issue related to crash detection on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Previously when people were on a rollercoaster the feature would sometimes be activated and call emergency services.

The update also includes an update for wireless carriers which should improve connectivity, the update dis not include a modem update.

You can see the release notes for the update below:

This update provides important security updates and the following enhancements for your iPhone:

– Improved compatibility with wireless carriers

– Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new iOS 16.1.2 software update is now available to download, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software update > Download and Install.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





