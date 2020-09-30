What’s new in iOS 14.2 beta 2 (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 14.2 beta 2 software and now we have a video which gives us a good look at what is new in this latest beta.

As well as the iOS 14.2 beta for the iPhone, Apple also released a new iPadOS 14.2 beta for the iPad, lets find out what is new in these new betas.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in the iOS 14.2 beta 2 software, including lots of new Emoji, plus some new features for Music and more.

Apple is expected to release their iOS 14.2 software update some time either in October or in early November, it could happen with the launch of the new iPhone 12 which is rumored for October. As soon as we get some more information on exactly when Apple plans to release this new software update for the iPhone and iPad, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

