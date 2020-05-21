Whats new in iOS 13.5 (Video)

Apple released their iOS 13.5 software update for the iPhone yesterday, the update is also available for the iPad as iPadOS 13.5.

The update brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad and now we get to have a look at these features in a new video from Zollotech.

The update comes with Apple’s new contact tracing API for COVID-19, this will also be available on Android devices as the API was developed with Google.

There is also a change to Face ID,now when you are wearing a face mask the passcode option will be shown much quicker, making it easier to unlock your device. There are some changes to Group FaceTime and also a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

As we can see from the video the new iOS 13.5 software update brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad. The new iOS 13.5 software update is now available to download, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

