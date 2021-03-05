What’s new in Apple’s watchOS 7.4 beta 3 (Video)

Apple recently released watchOS 7.4 beta 3 to developers and now we get to find out what changes have been made in this new beta of watchOS.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new features in the watchOS 7.4 beta 3, lets find out what changes there are.

As we can see from the video their are a number of new feature in watchOS 7.4, this includes the ability to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch whilst you are wearing a face mask and more.

There are also some new features for Apple Fitness+ including support for AirPlay 2, we are expecting this update to be released later this month along with the iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 updates, as soon as we get details on a release date, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

