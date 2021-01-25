What’s new in Apple’s watchOS 7.3 Release Candidate (Video)

We recently saw a video of the new iOS 14.4 Release Candidate and now we have a video of watchOS 7.3 Release Candidate, both versions were released to developers last week.

Apple’s watchOS 7.3 Release Candidate is the final beta of watchOS 7.3 and we are expecting Apple to release the software to everyone this week. The new video from Zollotech gives us a look at what is coming in watchOS 7.3.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in the watchOS 7.3 software update, plus a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

We are expecting Apple to release watchOS 7.3 and iOS 14.4 some time this week, probably tomorrow, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

