What’s new in Apple watchOS 9.1 (Video)

Apple has released a range of software updates this week, these have included watchOS 9.1, iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura.

We have already seen some videos of the new iOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura and now we have a video of the watchOS 9.1 software in action.

The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the new watchOS 9.1 software update and its range of new features.

The watchOS 9.1 software update is now available to download, you can install it from the Apple Watch on your iPhone. To install the update place your Apple Watch on its charger and make sure it is charged to at least 50 percent.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



