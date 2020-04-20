Whats inside the new OnePlus 8 Pro (Video)

The new OnePlus 8 Pro launched last week, we previously saw a number of videos of the handset, including a durability test and now we have a new video.

The latest video is from JerryRigEverything and it gives u a look at what is inside the new OnePlus flagship and also how it is put together.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with some impressive specifications, the handset features a 6.78 inch Fuild AMOLED display that has a QHD resolution of 3168 x 1440. It also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor.

Other specifications on the handset include a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of built in storage. The device comes with a range of cameras, on the back there are two 48 megapixel cameras, plus one 8 megapixel and one 5 megapixel camera, on the front there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source & Image Credit JerryRigEverything

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals