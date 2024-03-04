What to expect from iOS 17.4 (Video)

Apple will be releasing their iOS 17.4 software update this week, we had the Release Candidate software last week, which is the final beta and the release of this new software update is expected to land tomorrow. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us more details on the new iOS 17.4 software and some of its new features.

For music enthusiasts, iOS 17.4 introduces an exciting enhancement in music recognition capabilities. Users can now effortlessly add identified songs to their Apple Music playlists or Library, including the newly launched Apple Music Classical. This feature acts like a musical concierge, enriching the musical journey of users by seamlessly integrating with their listening habits.

The update brings a new level of transparency to incoming calls with the introduction of Apple-verified business names, logos, and department names. This feature aims to demystify caller identities, making every call more transparent and reassuring for the user.

Communicating with businesses through your iPhone becomes more straightforward with iOS 17.4. The update facilitates trusted updates and transaction information directly through messages, enhancing the convenience and reliability of business communications.

Addressing some persistent issues, the iOS 17.4 software quashes various bugs, including the Find My widget problem and challenges faced by dual SIM users. These fixes are aimed at ensuring a smoother and more reliable user experience.

For iPhone 15 and 15 Pro users, the update brings more detailed and accessible battery health reporting. This feature provides a clearer picture of the device’s endurance, helping users manage their device’s battery life more effectively.

iOS 17.4 enriches the messaging and listening experience with the introduction of new emojis and improved Apple Podcast transcriptions. Users can adjust text sizes for better readability and enjoy voice-over for transcriptions, making content more accessible to all. We are expecting the update to be release some time tomorrow, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

