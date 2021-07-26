YesWelder FIRSTESS MP200 cutter and welder machine

Makers and hobbyists searching for a powerful welder and cutter specifically designed for DIY projects may be interested in the powerful YesWelder FIRSTESS MP200. Offering a 5-in-1 welding machine created to combine the four most popular types of welding and plasma cutting into one lightweight machine. “Made for your home or workshop, it opens up a world of possibilities – at a price point that would have been impossible before.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $519 or £378 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the YesWelder FIRSTESS MP200 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the YesWelder FIRSTESS MP200 welder and cutter project review the promotional video below.

“And we’re on a mission to make welding accessible to everyone by bringing industrial-grade technologies into a consumer-grade machine. For the past 15 years, we’ve been focused on manufacturing high-quality welding machines and equipment for professional welders and enthusiasts around the world. The problem is that most welders today are very limiting. They can only handle one or two types of welding. And they almost never include plasma cutting. That means you’ll need several expensive machines just for one project. It’s a waste of money, patience, or shelf space.”

“The DIY hobbyists of the world have exciting projects in mind, and they want to build them right where they live – home. Whether it’s a new stool for the kitchen, or a firepit for the backyard that everyone can gather around on a Saturday night. And what better time to start than now? The answer is simple. You can use just one tool to get endless jobs done! That’s the beauty of 5-in-1.”

“The MP200 is the most versatile 5-in-1 welding machine specially designed for home DIY or maintenance projects. It’s a true multi-process welder, so whether you’re welding MIG, Flux-Cored, TIG, or MMA, or cutting through a new piece of metal, it will perform like a Pro.”

