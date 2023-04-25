CA Essential Webcam Flex 3 position web camera

If you find integrated web cameras a little tricky to use, due to their inability to be positioned at any other angle. You might be interested in a unique web camera that has been launched via Kickstarter this month, designed by Cyber Acoustics a team of engineers based in Vancouver. The 1080p web camera is capable of 30 frames per second and offers three different positions allowing you to use it as either a centre camera, table camera or traditional web camera when needed.

The webcam is compatible with Windows, Mac and Chromebook computers and features dual omnidirectional microphones. Early bird packages are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $79 or £64 (depending on current exchange rates).

“This versatile webcam provides three adaptable modes, enabling you to personalize your experience for an ideal video call, meeting, presentation, or livestream. Easily mount, adjust, or extend for a customized view point on your next call meeting. Why settle for a mediocre virtual experience when you can have excellence? The CA Essential Webcam Flex is the first webcam that adequately solves the modern challenges of connecting with others in a digital world.”

CA Essential Webcam Flex 3

“Are you a gamer, vlogger, or podcaster? It’s time to elevate your streaming game with the Webcam Flex! This webcam is the ultimate tool for anyone seeking to enhance their online presence, whether you’re streaming a game, unboxing the latest gear, or hosting your podcast. “

If the CA Essential crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the CA Essential web camera project survey the promotional video below.

“The Webcam Flex distinguishes itself from the competition by providing a more lifelike streaming experience and the ability to showcase the full scope of play. This isn’t your typical webcam; its exceptional design and features ensure that your stream is as captivating and immersive as possible.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the web camera, jump over to the official CA Essential crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals