Gigabyte AORUS XTREME GeForce RTX 30 Series WATERFORCE graphics cards

Gigabyte has introduced its new GeForce RTX 30 Series WATERFORCE graphics cards this week,powered by NVIDIA Ampere architecture and taking the form of the : AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME WATERFORCE WB 24G, AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME WATERFORCE WB 10G, AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME WATERFORCE 24G, and AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME WATERFORCE 10G. Each water cooled graphics card includes a leak detection circuit that monitors the entire fitting and water block and promptly alerts users via a flashing light at the first sign of a leakage.

Features include :

– NVIDIA Ampere Streaming Multiprocessors

– 2nd Generation RT Cores

– 3rd Generation Tensor Cores

– Powered by GeForce RTX 3080

– Integrated with 10GB GDDR6X 320-bit memory interface

– WATERFORCE Water Block cooling system

– Leak detection

– RGB Fusion 2.0

– 6 Outputs

– Protection metal back plate

– 4 Years Warranty (Online registration required)

“Fusing different materials and surface textures with negative space to form a juxtaposition and showcase a stylistic effect where the boundaries between components are not clearly defined. It creates a multi-dimensional design that seemingly cuts through space and time. AORUS GeForce RTX 3090/3080 XTREME WATERFORCE, featuring AIO coolers, are a great entry point for users looking for best-of-class performance and quiet gaming experience from a liquid-cooled graphics card. The cards are easy to use and maintenance-free. The large copper plate directly touches the GPU, VRAM and other critical parts. Coupled with heat pipes, the heat can be transferred to the liquid cooling zone for achieving enhanced heat dissipation.”

“Compared to the 120 mm size, the optimal 240 mm aluminium radiator doubles the surface area and volume for enhanced thermal efficiency, and 2x120mm double ball bearing fans make the graphics card more stable and cool under high overclocks. Both the front cover and the back plate of the new-gen WATERFORCE cards feature customizable RGB illumination, and the ARGB fans can be adjusted according to users’ preference through RGB FUSION 2.0 software. In addition, the sturdy FEP tube minimizes loss of water and has high thermal stability as well as high pressure tolerance to greatly enhance product life and durability.Designed for DIY PC enthusiasts aiming to create unique custom loop builds and achieve the highest possible performance in silence. AORUS provides an all-round cooling solution as critical parts like GPU, VRAM and MOSFET are actively cooled to ensure system stability under high overclocks.”

All four cards come with six outputs 3 x HDMI, 3 x DP, RGB FUSION 2.0 software support, protection metal back plate, dust-proof and moisture-proof aerospace-grade PCB coating. For more information full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

Source : Gigabyte

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals